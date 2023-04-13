Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCM. Truist Financial lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

R1 RCM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.

Insider Activity

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in R1 RCM by 100.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

