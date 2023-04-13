Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCI.B. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.80.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$65.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.96. The firm has a market cap of C$25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.53 and a 12-month high of C$80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.