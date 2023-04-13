Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after buying an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after acquiring an additional 106,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,852,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.53. 154,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,636. The company has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

