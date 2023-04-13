Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.21

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $8.60. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 30,637 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period.

