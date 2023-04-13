Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.33. The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

