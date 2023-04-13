Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $10,117.80 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $10,117.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $75,650.75.

On Friday, March 31st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,364 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $75,772.04.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 231,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

