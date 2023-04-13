RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Grows Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,483,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607,331 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance comprises 9.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $107,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,164,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,535,000 after acquiring an additional 366,952 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 13,564,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,846,000 after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,892,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,600 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 154,168 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,513. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 0.10.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YMM shares. TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

