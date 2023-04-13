RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Sells 194,827 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lowered its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 194,827 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy accounts for 3.0% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 1.20% of Kosmos Energy worth $34,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 327,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 92,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,376,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 572,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

