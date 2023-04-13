RWC Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.07. 2,484,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,461,633. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

