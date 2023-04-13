RWC Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 1,274,405 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,274,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,627,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Vale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,689,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

