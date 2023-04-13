RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,166 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 551,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,290. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

