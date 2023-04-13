RWC Asset Management LLP Has $124.28 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 88,377 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 3.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.47% of HP worth $124,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 530,698 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 117,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of HP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 796,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,549. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

