RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $30,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $93.98. 152,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

