RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 11,390 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $36,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE PGR traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.34. 2,088,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.62. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.