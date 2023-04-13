RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 234.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of QFIN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.18. 92,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.39. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

360 DigiTech Announces Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 24.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

