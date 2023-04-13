RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 364,174 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364,174 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE SQM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.55. 269,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,251. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

