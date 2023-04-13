RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 74,640 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,640 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after buying an additional 1,298,489 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 59.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,267,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 472,089 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 72.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,376,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Bank of America lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. 628,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

