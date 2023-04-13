Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SBR stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.54.
Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
