Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBR stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.