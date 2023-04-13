Safe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $233.34 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $233.34 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $11.20 or 0.00037209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00142771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.23227533 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

