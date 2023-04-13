Safe Price Reaches $11.22 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $11.22 or 0.00036987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $233.75 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.42097259 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

