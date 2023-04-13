Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 4.6%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $253.59 and last traded at $259.92. 221,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 400,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Saia Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.73 and a 200 day moving average of $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

