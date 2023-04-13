Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 4.6%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $253.59 and last traded at $259.92. 221,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 400,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.39.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.73 and a 200 day moving average of $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
