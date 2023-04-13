Saitama Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.83 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $75.83 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00028773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,283.13 or 1.00052264 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00170484 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,723,273.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

