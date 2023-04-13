Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBH. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 1,266,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,880. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Natixis grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 83,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 70,085 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after buying an additional 597,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

