Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.07

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 8016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SASR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

