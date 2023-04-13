Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,914,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,110 shares.The stock last traded at $129.48 and had previously closed at $137.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

