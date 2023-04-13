Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,615 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

