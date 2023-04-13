Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,627 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

