Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

