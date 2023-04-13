Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 110,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 127,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,331.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,412 shares of company stock worth $116,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

