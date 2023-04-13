Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.