Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Up 3.6%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.69 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.69 ($0.16). 655,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,067,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.97. The firm has a market cap of £111.73 million, a P/E ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

