Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,074 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $38,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,214 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

