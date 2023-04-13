Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Decreased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,059 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Invst LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $72.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.