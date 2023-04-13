Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

