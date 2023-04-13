Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Trimmed by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 182,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,060. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.