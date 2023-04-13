Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $13.60. Scilex shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 246,311 shares changing hands.

Scilex Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Featured Stories

