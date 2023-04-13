Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.05

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.05 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 56,988 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The firm has a market cap of £11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

