Scotiabank Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.27.

TSE:VET traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.11. 1,149,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.20. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$16.41 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

