Seascape Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1,291.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UI traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,120. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.65 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

