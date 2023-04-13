Seascape Capital Management Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.7 %

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,211. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

