Seascape Capital Management Invests $264,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 150,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 152,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VWO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,963. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.