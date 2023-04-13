Seascape Capital Management Purchases 172 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ACN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.21. 1,504,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,708. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.58.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.