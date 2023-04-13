Seascape Capital Management Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,300. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

