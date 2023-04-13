Seascape Capital Management Sells 5,239 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.02. 38,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,124. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $221.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

