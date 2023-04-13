Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after buying an additional 500,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 191,514 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.61. 47,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,174. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

