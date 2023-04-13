Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $704.35

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.35 ($8.72) and traded as low as GBX 664.87 ($8.23). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 671 ($8.31), with a volume of 33,999 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STB. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.87) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.59) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 989 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £125.66 million, a P/E ratio of 444.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 725.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 704.18.
Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
See Also
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.