Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $704.35

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.35 ($8.72) and traded as low as GBX 664.87 ($8.23). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 671 ($8.31), with a volume of 33,999 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STB. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.87) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.59) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 989 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £125.66 million, a P/E ratio of 444.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 725.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 704.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 29.10 ($0.36) dividend. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,941.18%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

