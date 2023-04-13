Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,691.66

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,691.66 ($33.33) and traded as high as GBX 2,983 ($36.94). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,942 ($36.43), with a volume of 570,988 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.62) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,986 ($36.98).

The stock has a market cap of £7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,292.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,822.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,693.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($35.03), for a total value of £21,217.50 ($26,275.54). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

