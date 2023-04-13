Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.62) to GBX 3,400 ($42.11) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.06) to GBX 2,825 ($34.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,968.33.

STRNY opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

