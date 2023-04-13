Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $231.49 million and $3.62 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,517.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00309412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00073818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00536801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00432192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,832,622,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

