Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.86. 455,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,978. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

